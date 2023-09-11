A massive mansion in Palmdale is turning heads for its unique design and shockingly low price. (AVOH)

A huge home overlooking Lake Palmdale in the Antelope Valley is on the market and somehow manages to offer both seclusion and a spotlight.

The massive compound is located at 36005 Tierra Subida Ave. in Palmdale about an hour north of downtown Los Angeles, and manages to find a balance between “home of the future” and “distinctly 1980s.”

Nestled atop a hill at the end of a private road, the home offers panoramic views of the region. (AVOH)

The five-bedroom, seven-bath mansion features deliberate and artful woodworking, a spiral staircase, an indoor pool and windows on top of windows on top of windows.

According to the listing, the home features a “generous kitchen with open wall space” that’s perfect for entertaining, an inviting breakfast nook with panoramic views of the terrain, and an open living room with stone tile flooring and stone fireplace.

The home features an indoor pool for early morning swims or late night dips. (AVOH)

The home was built in 1986 and was designed by James Herbert Brownell, a renowned modernist architect from Southern California.

The home features delicate and artful woodworking, including a spiral staircase (AVOH)

According to a profile by Modern San Diego, Brownell was an Army veteran who began studying architecture in the 1930s and was a pioneer of plywood as an innovative building material. He traveled the world in search of architectural inspiration, drawing on Japanese and Scandinavian architecture for some of his work.

This Palmdale property is both unique and extravagant, yet approachable and comfortable. The listing was recently shared on the popular the popular social media page Zillow Gone Wild, which shares bizarre and interesting real estate listings to its millions of followers. The post describes its unique look as being reminiscent of stadium bleachers, but concedes that the home is a “BANGER.”

The home features stone tile flooring and stone fireplace in addition to unmatched views of the Antelope Valley. (AVOH)

That same social media page recently highlighted a couple of other unique Southern California properties, including a Santa Barbara home that looks like a whale, and a home in Alhambra that was literally built into the side of a bridge.

This Palmdale property, despite standing as a beacon atop a hillside at the end of a private drive, is quite a bit more modest and practical compared to those two.

A massive mansion in Palmdale is turning heads for its unique design and surprisingly low price. (AVOH)

And at a listing price of $1.5 million, the 6,000-square-foot home, sitting on a 2.5-acre lot, is a bit of a bargain for Los Angeles County — provided you are OK with the desert heat and a bit of a drive to civilization — although, the median price for a home in Palmdale is less than one-third the listing price.

Kenward Cooper, the listing agent, calls the property an architectural marvel that “feels like it brings the outside into the house to be fully enjoyed.”

“When you live in a house like this, you’ll likely discover that you enjoy being at home more than anywhere else in this world,” the listing reads.

To see more images of the home, click here.