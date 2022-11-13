A cardboard box filled to the brim with sweet and savory confections, ranging from ham and cheese croissants to fruit tarts, is a great treat for any day of the week.

Everyone has their go-to place to pick up one, two, or three of their favorite pastries, but only one shop in California, according to Yelp, was considered the best pastry restaurant in the state.

Artelice Patisserie, located in Los Angeles County, took the top spot.

The company was founded by two brothers in 2017 who wanted to share their love for sweet and savory treats with the world, the restaurant website said.

Farid Azarang, one of the owners and executive chefs at Artelice Patisserie, believes that his restaurant earned Yelp’s top ranking because they don’t compromise on ingredients.

“We source the best ingredients available on the market. We can produce the best pastries because we use the best ingredients,” Azarang said.

The co-owner said he also felt honored to receive this recognition because he knew it came from the support of loyal customers.

The bakery has two locations in Southern California, one in West Los Angeles and another in Burbank.

Yelp reviewers say croissants and macarons are must-try items.

“The restaurant had beautiful desserts and the best croissants,” one reviewer said. “Everyone is so friendly.”

Californians who want to try the pastries can visit either location on Wednesdays through Sundays; business hours vary.