Ashley snags a seat at Vessel Restaurant + Bar, located at the beautiful Kona Kai Resort & Spa on Shelter Island. Executive Chef Joe Magnanelli shares some of his new menu items with Ashley, as she learns more about the vision of the restaurant from Kona Kai General Manager Scott Ostrander. While Vessel is open to the public, some may consider joining Club Kona Kai for exclusive members-only events on the property and discounts. Vessel is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner and hosts several special events throughout the year.

