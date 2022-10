Ashley sits down with Dr. Tess and one of her patients to learn more about the acne and different ways to treat it. Dr. Tess runs M Beauty Clinic; she is a Board Certified Dermatologist from Stanford University Medical School and graduated Summa Cum Laude from UCSD. Dr. Tess said it is important to remember that acne is a medical condition that can often be painful and needs to be treated as such.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction