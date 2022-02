SAN DIEGO -- San Diego police arrested four people on suspicion of murder after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday in the Mount Hope neighborhood.

Police arrested Ethan Peaslee-Guerrero, 19, Bryan Escobedo, 18, and Omar Morales, 18 and booked them into San Diego County Jail, police Lt. Jud Campbell said in a news release. Police also arrested a 17-year-old boy, whose name they did not release due to his age, and booked him into Juvenile Hall.