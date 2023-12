Our Celebrity Lifestyle and Wellness Entrepreneur Sima Cohen is back with trending gifts for everyone in your life. She is recommending Bee & You Proplis shot + Bee & You Pollen, Photomyne to scan old memories and preserve them for your family’s future, Espieve SPF, Suja cold-pressed juices and wellness shots, as well as Fable Home dinnerware to bring people together.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction