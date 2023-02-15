by: Ashley Jacobs Posted: Feb 15, 2023 / 02:23 PM PST Updated: Feb 15, 2023 / 02:23 PM PST SHARE Ashley sits down with Dr. Hoss to talk about your daily routine. The co-founder of The Super Dentists, says simple changes can make a huge difference in your oral and overall health. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction ✕ Read next > Read next > Next ✕ ✕ Read next > Next story in Cancel Read next > Next story in Cancel