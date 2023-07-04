The USS Midway was the longest-serving aircraft carrier in the 20th century. Named after the climactic Battle of Midway of June 1942, Midway was built in only 17 months but missed World War II by one week when commissioned on September 10, 1945. In 1992, the Midway was decommissioned in San Diego and remained in storage until 2003, when it was donated to the San Diego Aircraft Carrier Museum organization. COX Communications has supported the effort to turn it into a museum, which it has been since June 2004, and continues to support the Midway today.

