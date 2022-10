Ashley is taking you to Carlsbad Aquafarm for their unique tasting experience. Guests can book a tour of the farm to learn more about how they raise mussels and oysters. Each tour lasts about 30 minutes and is followed with a fresh oyster tasting that also lasts about 30 minutes. CEO Thomas Grimm explains why Carlsbad is the perfect environment to raise oysters and how they filter the lagoon.

