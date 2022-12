Located in Kensington, EarthWell Refill is a small business dedicated to positively impacting our environment. They encourage consumers to bring empty bottles to refill with quality natural products, such as shampoo, lotion, shower gel, soap, and more. By doing so, each individual can lessen the amount of waste hitting landfills and waterways. Ashley takes you there to explore; in our Sustainable San Diego series, thanks to our sponsor Pacific Hardwood Flooring.

