SAN DIEGO -- A popular local restaurant reopened its doors Monday for the first time in two years after cutting service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Studio Diner, located in the middle of the Kearny Mesa business district, is known for its classic vibes, making customers feel like they are taking a trip back to the 1940s. The story of the diner goes back to 2003 when it first opened.

The diner’s general manager, Jonathan Basinger, says they’re extremely excited to welcome back its customers and serve their diner classics once again.