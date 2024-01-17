Mmm…Cakes! Ashley takes you inside the unique bakery in Chula Vista to meet the baker behind it all. Jose Barajas rose to local.. and then national stardom for his beautiful cakes full of flavor and a personality that can fill any kitchen with love!
by: Ashley Jacobs
Posted:
Updated:
Mmm…Cakes! Ashley takes you inside the unique bakery in Chula Vista to meet the baker behind it all. Jose Barajas rose to local.. and then national stardom for his beautiful cakes full of flavor and a personality that can fill any kitchen with love!