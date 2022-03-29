Ashley takes you inside the San Diego Food Bank to show you how much they give back to the community. One of the largest partners of the San Diego Food Bank has been Baker Electric. They donate money yearly and donated a solar panel system that’s helped the food bank save money on their electricity. All these donations and savings have turned into even more meals for those in need. Visit the San Diego Food Banks website to see how you can help.

