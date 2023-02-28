First 5 San Diego is encouraging families to read together this March! Though they offer support for families all year long, the local non-profit is encouraging families to celebrate Read Across America Day. As Executive Director Alethea Arguilez explains, they promote the health and well-being of young children during their most critical years of development, from the prenatal stage through five years of age. The goal is to ensure every child in San Diego County enters school ready to succeed.

