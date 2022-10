Pumpkin Artist Monique Hawk takes Ashley to one of her favorite pumpkin patches, Pumpkin Station in Rancho Bernardo! And if you think Monique looks familiar, it’s probably because her amazing skills have landed her on The Food Network multiple times. Monique shares her secrets to extravagant designs as well as tips for beginners who are doing their own carving at home this Halloween season.

