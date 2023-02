Ashley takes you to La Mesa to bite into a sweet… but not-too-sweet treat. Toran Gray began mixing up his Great Grandmother’s banana pudding recipe and selling it from his car and at local farmers’ markets before the brand took off. He opened Extraordinary Banana Pudding in La Mesa to dish out more servings and has already expanded to Long Beach and will soon be opening a new location in Temecula.

