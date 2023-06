‘Sharon,’ by Keiko Green will be in San Diego through July 2nd. The hilarious Hitchcockian story will make you question everything as you sit down for an evening of entertainment at Cygnet Theatre. It is a dark comedy full of twists and turns. Playwright Keiko Green sits down with Ashley to share the inspiration behind the story as it makes its World Premiere in San Diego.

