Sure, Petco Park is considered the best ballpark in the country, but it is so much more. Ashley sits down with Senior Vice President for Special Events Jaclyn Lash to discuss some of the most iconic transformations and what’s ahead in 2024.
by: Ashley Jacobs
Posted:
Updated:
Sure, Petco Park is considered the best ballpark in the country, but it is so much more. Ashley sits down with Senior Vice President for Special Events Jaclyn Lash to discuss some of the most iconic transformations and what’s ahead in 2024.