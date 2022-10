About 50% of college students don’t get enough to eat. California Coast Credit Union has teamed up with the San Diego Food Bank to “pack the pantry” to make sure students can focus on school rather than worrying about where their next meal will come from. Ashley takes a tour of Palomar Community College to see how they’ve set up Grab n Go stations throughout campus and even created a store-like setting where students can get food at no cost.

