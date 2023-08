Louise Batchelor says she’s creating a greener tomorrow from yesterday’s world through her company, EnviroGreen Electronic Recycling Services. The small company is both socially and environmentally responsible, certified by the California Department of Toxic Substance Control as an E-waste collector. Ashley takes you on a tour to see some unique pieces from the past and learn how you can easily get rid of your old electronics.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction