Ashley sits down with Dr. Jenelle Kim, a highly respected expert in the field of traditional Oriental medicine, a 9th-generation master herbalist, and the founder of JBK Wellness Labs, a leading provider of holistic health formulations. She discusses her international best-selling book, Myung Sung: The Korean Art of Living Meditation, which offers readers a unique insight into the powerful benefits of Myung Sung Movement.

