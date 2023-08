Ashley sits down with Jorge Cueva, better known as Mr. Tempo. With dozens of restaurants, a catering company, and a handful of food trucks, he says the secret to his success is hard work and passion. King and Queen Cantina has been a popular spot in Little Italy, so it is no surprise people love his newest club: Mr. Tempo. He’s helping us all plan the perfect night out in the Gaslamp.

