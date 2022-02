SAN DIEGO -- A hit-and-run driver is wanted by police after a woman was struck by a car Monday while walking to her parked vehicle in the East Village, according to authorities.

The San Diego Police Department said the incident was reported at around 11:41 p.m. in the parking lot of Mullen's Liquor at 3011 Imperial Avenue. According to Officer John Buttle, a 33-year-old woman was walking to her parked car when a gray vehicle, possibly a Honda Fit, began backing out of the parking spot and hit her, knocking the woman to the ground.