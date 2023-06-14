Ashley sits down with sound Matthew Ryan Leslie to dive deeper into the power of spirituality, sound, vibration, and frequency as well as talk more about his upcoming event the Unity Consciousness Expo.
Story idea? Email LOCAListSD@fox5sandiego.com
by: Ashley Jacobs
Posted:
Updated:
Ashley sits down with sound Matthew Ryan Leslie to dive deeper into the power of spirituality, sound, vibration, and frequency as well as talk more about his upcoming event the Unity Consciousness Expo.
Story idea? Email LOCAListSD@fox5sandiego.com