Broadway San Diego welcomes Hamilton back to America’s Finest City and as Ashley learns… for some of the cast members, San Diego is more than just a stop on the tour: it’s home! Meet Elijah Reyes and Charlotte Mary Wen, who both grew up in San Diego. They share details of their childhood and what they’re looking forward to most about being on stage in the musical that has broken several records in the world of theater.

