Our correspondent, Mata, takes an ice skating lesson at Westfield UTC Ice and invites you to come along. See why public skate sessions, private lessons, and hockey games are the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit this winter.
by: Ashley Jacobs
Posted:
Updated:
Our correspondent, Mata, takes an ice skating lesson at Westfield UTC Ice and invites you to come along. See why public skate sessions, private lessons, and hockey games are the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit this winter.