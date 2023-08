Dr. Jenelle Kim is a doctor of Chinese Medicine, speaker, educator, and author. She is known around the world for leading Myung Sung Living Meditation, yet we are lucky enough to call her a “local,” and she’s sharing what she knows with our team. The art of moving meditation and mindfulness can transform your life. Watch the entire segment to learn how you can utilize movement to improve your energy levels.

