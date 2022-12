Ashley sits down with Dr. Tess at M Beauty Clinic to learn more about many of the customized treatments she offers, including medical grade and science-backed ALUMIER MD Prep and Enhance Kit, Sofwave, Venus Freeze, Versa IPL, and Jeuveau. A beautiful, local bride joins the conversations to testify what a difference Dr. Tess made as she prepped for her wedding day.

