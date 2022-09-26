Raullen Chai shares the story of his success behind the decentralized IoT and the Web2 reward economy. He talks with Ashley about two of his companies, MachineFi and IoTex and what’s next.
About Founders Story
Founders Story started as an audio-only show that has been heard by millions of people hosted by Kate Hancock and Daniel Robbins. Now filmed and airing as part of the LOCAList SD on FOX 5 in San Diego, we profile innovators, trendsetters, thought leaders, and business owners who inspire, educate, and empower others to achieve the entrepreneurship dream. Twitter: @FounderStory1