Ashley gets a bird’s eye view of San Diego and she’s taking you along! Raven Helicopters is a local helicopter tour and charter company. Pilot Jim McCoy will take you flying through the sky while pointing out iconic historical landmarks and some well-known celebrity homes! Chartering a private tour is a great way to celebrate a special occasion, pop the big question, or just see San Diego from a new angle.

