Sommelier Will Burtner is taking Ashley wine tasting. But, they’re not going to Temecula…they’re staying in San Diego County. You may be surprised to learn there are well over 100 wineries within the county and many are getting both national and international recognition. Ashley and Will make stops at Monserate in Fallbrook and Altipiano in Escondido to sip award-winning wine from the local vineyards.

