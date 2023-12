The San Diego Food Bank’s annual Holiday Food Drive is underway. You can help feed local families in need by donating a virtual $5 Hunger Bag filled with the most need food items during checkout at your local Albertsons or Vons between now and January 2nd. Ashley explains all of the ways you can help spread hope this holiday season and of course, you can make general donations all year long!

