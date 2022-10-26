Ashley takes you to Camp Pendleton to learn all about the base’s history. Find out how it became a military base, who owned the land before and why it is the ideal location for a Marine Corps Base. Ashley takes you inside the Marine Corps Mechanized Museum. The collection of military vehicles is open to the public. People who wish to visit the museum, must have a valid photo ID. If you have questions about base access or would like to book a tour or field trip for students, you can call 760-725-5758.

