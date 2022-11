Ashley takes you inside The Lot in La Jolla to see how they’re taking movie viewing to the next level. Not only will you sit back and relax in total comfort, but there is an amazing food and beverage menu… that you can have delivered right to your seat! Not only is a trip to The Lot great for family bonding or a date night… but you can even host your next event there!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction