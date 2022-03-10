by: Ashley Jacobs Posted: Mar 10, 2022 / 10:47 AM PST Updated: Mar 10, 2022 / 10:47 AM PST SHARE Dr. Tess has created a name for herself in the health and wellness industry, treating people at her M Beauty by Dr. Tess offices in Miramar and Chula Vista. She even treats some of the stars in Beverly Hills. Close Modal Suggest a Correction ( function () { const contact_forms = document.getElementsByClassName('contact-form'); for ( const form of contact_forms ) { form.onsubmit = function() { const buttons = form.getElementsByTagName('button'); for( const button of buttons ) { button.setAttribute('disabled', true); } } } } )(); Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δdocument.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() ); Suggest a Correction