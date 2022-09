Ashley is spending the day with San Diego’s lifesaving heroes. The San Diego Lifeguards are recruiting and you may have what it takes. She’s learning all about their special teams, seasonal and fulltime career opportunities. Captain Maureen Hodges and Sergeant Rick Strobel explain the day to day responsibilities of patrolling San Diego’s busiest beach as they celebrate 10 years of partnership with Toyota.

