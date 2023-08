Ash takes you to Kona Kai Resort and Spa to find the perfect poolside experience. Whether you want to lounge in luxury by reserving a cabana or let the wind whip through your hair by renting a wave runner, she’s got you covered. Plus, the resort honors ResortPass, so if you can’t check in for a staycation… you can make it a day-cation!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction