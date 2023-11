The mind is a powerful tool. Wall Street Journal bestselling authors Stéph & Shay have dedicated their lives to positively impacting the lives of others. Their bestselling book, Master Your Mindpower, is just one of the many reasons Apple News recently featured them as the World’s #1 Resilience Coaches. In a show of gratitude, they’re offering our viewers a free copy of that book.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction