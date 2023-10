Ingredients: 10 oz box stuffing1 red onion, chopped½ head of cabbage, chopped1 stick butter1 ½ cups chicken broth2 tsp Better than Bouillon, chicken flavor2-3 cups of broccoli, chopped6-8 oz chunks of pre-cooked chicken. Cayenne, salt/pepper, to taste BAKING: 350 degrees 40-45 minutes.

