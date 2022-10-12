In honor of Filipino-American Heritage Month, Ashley is introducing you to inspiring San Diegans to learn more about how their culture has inspired them on their road to success. Kenneth Barlis is the first Filipino-American to appear on the hit show Project Runway. He takes some time from his busy schedule to share details of his upcoming fashion show with a philanthropic twist to give back to the community he loves so much.

