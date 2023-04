iShopMeta is where NFT meets DeGi, Metaverse, and E-Commerce. The mission is to bring NFT and DeFi to the masses by creating the most cost-efficient, creator-friendly, multi-chain operational, and state-of-the-art NFT marketplace by harnessing the power of DeFi & eCommerce. Ashley sits down with the founders to learn all about it… including how you can even try on outfits you’d like to buy without even leaving your home.

