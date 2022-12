Having a brick-and-mortar location is a dream for many small business owners, but the cost of doing so may keep that dream from becoming a reality. At Junktion 101, small business owners can display their items on shelves. It is a fantastic one-stop location for people who want to support local businesses, as they can find so many under one roof. Our correspondent, Brandi Williams, takes you to visit their Alpine location.

