It’s a story thousand years in the making and an experience coming to life 100 years after King Tut’s tomb was discovered. National Geographic Beyoung King Tut: The Immersive Experience has put together an incredible exhibit for the entire family to enjoy at the Del Mar Fairground. But, as Ashley learns… you better get your tickets soon, because this show goes on the road in late March.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction