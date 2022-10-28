Ashley takes you on a roaring adventure through Jurassic World: The Exhibition. San Diego is the third stop on the US leg of this dinosaur tour, yet it is the first stop where guests can actually get inside a gyrosphere for photo ops. This walkable immersive experience is great for both kids and adults alike, as you’ll discover the science behind Jurassic World, walk in the land of Jurassic giants and come face-to-face with life-size dinosaurs. Jurassic World: The Exhibition will be in San Diego through April.

