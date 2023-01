In the simplest terms, astrology is the study of the movements and relative positions of celestial bodies interpreted as having an influence on human affairs and the natural world. Susan Miller is one of the world’s most well-known astrologists and the founder of AstrologyZone.com. She joins Ashley to share what she thinks will happen in 2023 and how each sign can make the best decisions as the year continues.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction