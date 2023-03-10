by: Ashley Jacobs Posted: Mar 10, 2023 / 04:14 PM PST Updated: Mar 10, 2023 / 04:14 PM PST SHARE Acrisure Arena is home to sports and entertainment! Ashley introduces you to John Page, who explains why California’s newest arena is drawing big crowds and impressive entertainers. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction ✕ Read next > Read next > Next ✕ ✕ Read next > Next story in Cancel Read next > Next story in Cancel