Valle is hosting the 12 Chefs Before Christmas and our correspondent, Mata, has all the details. Chef Roberto Alcocer cordially invites you to join him at this event which is the first of its kind. Over the course of two dinners hosted on December 14th and 15th, Valle will feature 12 guest chefs for a collaborative evening. Your purchase will benefit charities dear to his heart. Check out the whole segment for everything you need to know.

