The Localist SD Recipe’s

Apple Cinnamon Pecan Muffins – recipe by Jane Beedle

Muffins: 1 large or 2 medium flavorful apples, chopped & peeled (150g)

4 ½ TB butter (60g)

½ cup pecans, chopped (65g)1 ¾ cups flour + 2 TB (225g)2 tsp baking powder½ tsp cinnamon¾ cup light brown sugar (150g)

3 ½ TB salted butter, melted (50g)1/3rd cup of Vegetable Oil (75g)¼ cup + 2.5 TB Sour Cream (100g)1/3rd cup of whole milk (80g)2 large eggs Icing: 1 cup icing sugar1 TB Maple Syrup2 TB melted butter Enough whole milk to bring to the desired pourable consistency

BAKING: 350 degrees 25-30 min

Debra’s Broccoli & Cabbage Stuffing

Ingredients: 10 oz box stuffing1 red onion, chopped½ head of cabbage, chopped1 stick butter1 ½ cups chicken broth2 tsp Better than Boullion, chicken flavor2-3 cups of broccoli, chopped6-8 oz chunks of pre-cooked chicken.Cayenne, salt/pepper, to taste BAKING: 350 degrees 40-45 minutes

Debra’s Spicy Spaghetti Bolognese

Ingredients: 6-8oz ground beef, cooked1 red onion, chopped14.5oz can diced tomatoes1 can of water4oz or 2/3rd small can of tomato paste1 tsp Better than Boullion, beef flavor1 TB Oregano1.5 tsp minced garlic1-2 tsp red pepper flakes, to taste½ tsp kosher salt8-10oz thin spaghetti COOKING: Reduce 30-35 min to desired sauce consistency.

Peach Delight Cake

Ingredients: 10” angel food cake, sliced horizontally in 2 places3 oz package orange flavored jello½ cup boiling water¼ cup peach juice/nectar 15 oz can peaches, drained and mashed1 pint whipping cream