Rainbow fentanyl pills come in bright colors and are meant to look like candy, DEA officials said. (DEA/KLAS)

Law enforcement agents on Wednesday said they seized 12,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside candy boxes in a major drug bust at Los Angeles International Airport.

A suspect attempted to move through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint with the drugs, which were packed inside Skittles and Whoppers boxes, according to a release from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

The county did not say where the boxes were hidden. At the checkpoint, the suspect was stopped by an official who discovered the candy boxes were loaded with rainbow-colored fentanyl pills.

The suspect fled before agents could seize him, although the individual has been identified and the investigation is ongoing, according to the county.

The seizure is the latest drug bust with rainbow fentanyl pills, which are brightly colored and designed to look like candy. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Last weekend, federal agents seized 300,000 rainbow fentanyl pills and 20 pounds of fentanyl in white and blue powder from an apartment in New York.

The DEA has warned the cheaply made narcotics are being shipped into the U.S. by Mexican drug cartels for huge profit.