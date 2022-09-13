California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) launched a new website on Tuesday with information about abortion access and reproductive health in the state, hours after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) unveiled new legislation for a 15-week national abortion ban.

“Make no mistake–Lindsey Graham’s new national ban on abortion is about controlling women,” Newsom said in a tweet. “That’s their agenda. CA’s fighting back.”

The website aims to act as a resource for women “no matter where they live,” providing information about traveling to California to obtain an abortion in addition to information on “how, where and when” to access abortion in the state, Newsom said.

Newsom also noted that the site does not track personal information, which some are concerned may be used to identify those who seek or provide abortions.

Graham introduced legislation on Tuesday that would ban abortions after 15 weeks except in cases of rape or incest or to save the life of the mother.

The California governor’s announcement comes amid speculation that he’s eyeing a run for president in 2024.